Samuel L. Jackson & Brie Larson Sing Ariana Grande's 7 Rings If this isn't the greatest thing! Samuel L Jackson actually smiles in this video and knows every lyric to 7 Rings! Just enjoy this weird combo of stars singing songs and taking a lie detector test in the car! 7 RingsAriana GrandeBrie LarsonCarpool KaraokeJames CordenSamuel L. Jackson