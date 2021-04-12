Samuel Adams Will Buy You a Beer After You Get Vaccinated
Happy friends group drinking beer at brewery bar restaurant - Friendship concept with young people enjoying time together and having genuine fun at cool vintage pub - Focus on guy - High iso image
Samuel Adams beer is joining the list of businesses offering incentives if you receive your COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, they’re even willing to give you a Samuel Adams beer if you show them!
Starting today through May 15th, all you have to do is post a picture of your vaccine sticker or bandage with the hashtag #ShotforSam and they will give you $7 to get a Samuel Adams!