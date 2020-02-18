Sam Smith Released First Single From New Album”To Die For”

Sam Smith has released the first single from his upcoming album due out May 1st…the single and album are called “To Die For”.
I poured my heart and soul into this song. So happy #ToDieFor is yours now & I can’t express how excited I am to sing this live one day soon. You can watch the official video on @youtubemusic now, I hope you love it ❤️ https://t.co/SGTDT2kgRk
— Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 14, 2020
Goal for 2020…to see Sam Smith live.