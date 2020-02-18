      Weather Alert

Sam Smith Released First Single From New Album”To Die For”

Feb 18, 2020 @ 8:36am

Sam Smith has released the first single from his upcoming album due out May 1st…the single and album are called “To Die For”.

Goal for 2020…to see Sam Smith live.

may 1 Sam Smith to die for
