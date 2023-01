Sam Smith is ready to go back on the road in 2023, announcing their new 27-city Gloria tour, which kicks off in July. Jessie Reyez, who’s featured on Smith’s new album in two tracks, will be the support act.

GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦💛 RSVP on the link below to get the pre-sale password and get access to limited pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 11th at 9am local. General sale tickets are available from Friday 13th, 9am local.https://t.co/Ymt8RfIwdb pic.twitter.com/fz9hm6rgLg — SAM SMITH (@samsmith) January 5, 2023

The closest he’s coming to Louisville is Nashville in July.