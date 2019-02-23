Sam Smith and Normani Release Acoustic “Dancing With A Stranger”

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Sam Smith attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sam Smith and Normani have put a little razzle dazzle on their hit “Dancing With a Stranger” and blessed us with an acoustic version!

Sam Smith has been in the news quite a bit recently after being open about his struggles with his body image. On February 12th, Sam shared a topless instagram photo and spilled his guts about starving himself for weeks before photo shoots. Further in the caption, he goes on to say that he’s “fighting the f*** back”.

To further prove how awesome Sam is, he and Normani remixed “Dancing With a Stranger” and dropped it on us last Friday. I’m quite certain you will approve.

As for Normani, she’s not letting the dissolution of 5th Harmony slow her down one bit. Last week she released the video for her new song “Waves” featuring 6lack and her solo debut album should be dropping later this year.

I’d say both Sam and Normani are living their best lives right now.