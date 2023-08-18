Sam Asghari Accuses Britney Spears Of Domestic Violence

Source: YouTube

More is coming out about what led Sam Asghari to go from one of her biggest and loudest supporters, to accusing wife Britney Spears of domestic violence. A TMZ report published yesterday claims Asghari “frequently complained” about Spears getting “physical” with him in “numerous” incidents during their 7-year relationship.

In one alleged incident, Spears even attacked Asghari while he was sleeping, leaving him with a black eye. There are photographs that show Asghari with bruises and other injuries that were allegedly caused by Spears. Security has even had to intervene in several fights throughout their relationship. Asghari was said to be “concerned” mainly because Spears has a fascination with knives and keeps them all around the house — including the bedroom.

He spoke out about the divorce for the first time in a statement on Instagram yesterday, in which he said he will “wish her the best always,” but “s—t happens.” He also asked people to “be kind and thoughtful.” In the meantime, Britney seems to have taken a dig at Sam: