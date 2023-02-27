99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

SAG Awards Winners and Highlights

February 27, 2023 11:42AM EST
Share

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel Sunday, and it was the first time since 1998 it wasn’t broadcast on network TV.

On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once both led with five nominations each, including four individual acting nods and one for ensemble.

Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian male to win Best Supporting Actor.

Brendan Fraser won Outstanding Performance By Actor in A Leading Role for The Whale.

As for TV nominations, Ozark, had the most with four, including one for best drama ensemble, while Barry and Only Murders in the Building led the comedy categories with three each.

And Sally Field accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

More about:
highlights
Netflix
SAG Awards
winners

POPULAR POSTS

1

Domino's Grandma Gets To Retire After Taking A Spill On A Porch
2

This Guy Has The Guinness World Record For Most Consecutive Visits To Disneyland
3

WATCH: These Grandmas Adorably Lose Their Minds Over Pregnancy News
4

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Welcome Baby #4!
5

Good Samaritan Rescues Dog Loose On Busy Highway

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE