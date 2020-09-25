Sad News As Demi & Her Fiance Call It Quits
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Demi Lovato and her fiancé Max Ehrich have called off their engagement.
Sources say it was a tough decision and they have respect and love for one another.
Their split comes two-months after Max proposed to Demi in Malibu on July 22nd. They began dating in March.