Sabrina Carpenter Sits Down For A Chicken Shop Date

August 23, 2024 2:24PM EDT
Source: YouTube

WARNING: This video is NSFW toward the end.

Sabrina Carpenter may come from a family of Carpenters, but the only thing she’s building is building people up. LOL! She recently sat down with Amelia Dimoldenberg for a famous Chicken Shop Date where they had a back and forth nonsense (get it?) interview about seemingly nothing.

However, we do learn some things about Sabrina Carpenter during the interview.

  • Her favorite Disney movie is Alice In Wonderland.
  • She thinks Dory from Finding Nemo is kind of annoying. And then she immediately regrets mentioning that because she fears she looks like a pick-me girl for having a popular opinion.
  • She has to brave through espressos, but she drinks them because she likes the effect they have on her.

 

 

 

