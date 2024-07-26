99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

July 26, 2024 9:33AM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter Has A New Fragrance, But Couldn’t “Run An Empire”

Like Rihanna Since 2022, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Sweet Tooth” and “Caramel Dream” scents have been hits, and now she’s added “Cherry Baby” to her fragrance empire.

Sabrina said she won’t establish many cosmetics and fashion brands to compete with Rihanna.  “I mean, I look at Rihanna, and I think she’s a genius,” Sabrina laughs. “Do I ever want to make as many bras as she’s made? Absolutely not! I don’t know if I could ever handle that. Like, she runs an empire.”

After her first two fragrances made over $15 million in a year, Sabrina’s new fragrance is set to surpass records, according to her collaborators, Scent Beauty. Scent Beauty CEO Stephen Mormoris says, “The closest sales trajectory that Sabrina Carpenter, as a brand, has is that of Jennifer Lopez.”

Fans can pre-order Capenter’s fragrances at FragrancebySabrina.com.

Emily on the Radio reviewed “Sweet Tooth” recently and this is what she had to say.

 

