According to a source, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are ‘definitely broken up,’ after recent ‘arguing’. But the source also tells Entertainment Tonight: ‘There’s a chance they will get back together eventually.’

They reportedly met at Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show last year, which she seems to reference in her ‘Short n’ Sweet’ track, ‘Bed Chem,’ which dropped on Friday.