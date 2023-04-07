S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Passed Away At 46

Source: YouTube

Paul Cattermole, one of the stars of the English Pop group from 1998 S Club 7, died suddenly at the age of 46.

The band made the announcement and said, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

The statement continued, “He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.” The cause of death is uncertain, but reportedly there is no foul play involved.

S Club 7 had a couple hits in the United States, but their biggest was “Never Had A Dream Come True.”