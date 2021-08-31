Ryan Tedder Has Been Busy… Busy Making Money

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder says he’s using the left side of his brain more which provoked him to sell his music catalog for $276 million. Tedder says up until now he thought of the money side of the music business as “grotesque,” however after his business team told him that selling his catalog would be a “now or never” move, the singer has changed his tune.
“The fact that I sold it, I don’t sit there and go, ‘Oh, it’s not my song anymore.’ I wrote that; that’s still my song and I can still perform it.” Ryan points out that in the United States your copyrights are legally returned to you after 35 years so he, his kids, and grandkids will be able to have them.
The OneRepublic frontman is currently working on a new catalog and getting ready for the release of their new song, “Human” as well as working on new music with Avril Lavigne and Lil Nas X.