      Weather Alert

Ryan Tedder Has Been Busy… Busy Making Money

Aug 31, 2021 @ 7:08am
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Recording artists Eddie Fisher (L) and Ryan Tedder of music group OneRepublic perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder says he’s using the left side of his brain more which provoked him to sell his music catalog for $276 million.  Tedder says up until now he thought of the money side of the music business as “grotesque,” however after his business team told him that selling his catalog would be a “now or never” move, the singer has changed his tune.

“The fact that I sold it, I don’t sit there and go, ‘Oh, it’s not my song anymore.’ I wrote that; that’s still my song and I can still perform it.” Ryan points out that in the United States your copyrights are legally returned to you after 35 years so he, his kids, and grandkids will be able to have them.

The OneRepublic frontman is currently working on a new catalog and getting ready for the release of their new song, “Human” as well as working on new music with Avril Lavigne and Lil Nas X.

TAGS
OneRepublic Ryan Tedder
POPULAR POSTS
The Baby From Nirvana's "Nevermind" Album Cover Is Suing
Milk Crate Challenge Is NOT A Good Idea
Wedding "Flower Bros" Steal The Show In The Best Way
Missed Connections: Guarding Your Throne
Honey Boo Boo Goes Glam For Teen Vogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On