Source: YouTube

Seacrest…out! Ryan Seacrest did his last show on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” as Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos will now fill the seat. He got emotional at seeing highlights of their best moments…some neither Kelly nor Ryan remembered LOL!

Seacrest spent 6 seasons juggling the Eastcoast/Westcoast schedule with “Live” in New York, and his radio shows and “American Idol” in California.