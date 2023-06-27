Ryan Seacrest New Host For ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Ryan has been named Pat Sajak’s successor as host of the syndicated game show. Sajak announced his pending retirement two weeks ago and will be stepping down next year; remember Ryan recently exited the syndicated TV talk show “Live With Kelly and Ryan” but continues his radio hosting duties as well as hosting ABC’s “American Idol.”

Ryan Seacrest issued a statement saying:

I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that has been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.