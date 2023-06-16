99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ryan Reynolds Wants To Read You Bedtime Stories

June 16, 2023 6:59AM EDT
Ryan Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort, is launching the Maximum Effort Channel on FuboTV with a show aimed at making you fall asleep LOL.  Bedtime Stories With Ryan will be 15 episodes where Reynolds “reads new and classic bedtime stories in an attempt to soothe your mind and soul (and also his own).” “We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep.”

There’s actually a pretty sweet reason behind wanting to do the show. “This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while. Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”

That…and the fact that Maximum Effort is an investor in Fubo.  The Maximum Effort Channel will be available on Fubo and other streaming platforms to be announced.

