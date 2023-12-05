99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ryan Reynolds Trolls His Wife And Taylor Swift

December 5, 2023 7:00AM EST
Source: YouTube

Ryan Reynolds trolled his wife, Blake Lively, out on a girls night at the London premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce” with bestie Taylor Swift.

He shared a hilarious photoshopped pic of the ladies with his face swapped out for Blake’s, and Travis Kelce swapped out for Taylor’s!  And while we’re trolling our wife, let’s also turn our eyes to his hysterical way he’s trying to raise funds for the SickKids charity.

Classic Ryan!

