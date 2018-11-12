Ryan Reynolds to Star as Pikachu in Pokemon Film

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds poses for a portrait to promote his upcoming film "Woman in Gold" in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

Watch the trailer as Ryan Reynolds plays the part of the most famous Pokemon, Pikachu in a film titled “Detective Pikachu”.

There’s no solid release date yet for Detective Pikachu outside of “Summer 2019”. So we have plenty of time to get psyched out about this movie before it’s release. Maybe fire up Pokemon Go after having let it sit dormant on your phone for so long. There’s one aspect of “Detective Pikachu” that’s sure to excite even the casual Pokemon fan.

Ryan Reynolds will voice the part of Pikachu

Rest assured, he will be bringing the same sarcastic wit and charm that’s made him famous, to this role as well. Watch the trailer.