Ryan Reynolds Showed Up On “Antiques Roadshow”

Ryan Reynolds popped up on the newest episode of Antiques Roadshow this week in another genius movie marketing ploy! He brought one of Cleopatra’s Eggs from his Netflix movie Red Notice to get appraised by Lark Mason.
As Lark asks Ryan what he knows about the Egg, Ryan sidelines questions about his family history and if it was an heirloom for him.
“This isn’t a family heirloom,” he says. “My family disowned me. They don’t like me. It’s more of an heirloom that my good friend at the museum lent me…He’s not aware that he lent it to me.”
LOL