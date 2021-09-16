Ryan Reynolds Sends Message To Fan Fighting Cancer

Ryan Reynolds sent some love in a heartfelt video message to Julie Rohr, a fellow Canandian fighting cancer.
And a message from @VancityReynolds– oh, my goodness gracious my heart feels absolutely ready to explode.
I am so overwhelmed and honoured, thank you for your kindness in sending this message. Last night was one of the hardest in my life and today is just coming up roses! 😭🙌🏼 https://t.co/H2jUcQ7ZSb
— Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021
“Well, hey there Julie, it’s Ryan Reynolds. Just wanted to send you this little video, let you know I’m thinking about you.” “One of the things that struck me about your story is that you are beloved by so many people. Enough people that that message got here to me in Boston,” “I wanted to send you lots of love, I know you’re going through it.”
He added, “Stay strong. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days.” Rohr is currently in hospice care.
She also got some video love from the cast of Schitt’s Creek!
All I can do at this point is have tears of joy & be slightly overwhelmed at all of these videos & messages. Hundreds.
This one is from man, the myth, the legend: Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy)
Thank you for this, Mr. Levy. Your encouraging words make hospice more tolerable. https://t.co/gABJkwpbiH
— Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 15, 2021
I JUST SAW THIS AND I AM SCREAMING
😭😭🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️@danjlevy & everyone at @SchittsCreek – your show carried me through some dark, dark nights dealing with this disease, and laughter was my medicine. Now, at the end, it still lifts and delights me.
THANK YOU for this gift! https://t.co/oR3fzFUBrq
— Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021
