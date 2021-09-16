      Weather Alert

Ryan Reynolds Sends Message To Fan Fighting Cancer

Sep 16, 2021 @ 7:03am
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Ryan Reynolds attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds sent some love in a heartfelt video message to Julie Rohr, a fellow Canandian fighting cancer.

“Well, hey there Julie, it’s Ryan Reynolds. Just wanted to send you this little video, let you know I’m thinking about you.” “One of the things that struck me about your story is that you are beloved by so many people. Enough people that that message got here to me in Boston,” “I wanted to send you lots of love, I know you’re going through it.”

He added, “Stay strong. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days.” Rohr is currently in hospice care.

She also got some video love from the cast of Schitt’s Creek!

 

