Ryan Reynolds Sells Aviation Gin For $600 Million…Writes Snarky “Out Of Office” Email
Ryan Reynolds sold his co-owned liquor company, Aviation American Gin, for $610 million. Of that, $330 million will be paid upfront, and the rest will be determined by sales over the next 10 years, which Ryan just learned from his lawyers that he will retain a stake in the company.
Diageo Plc acquired Aviation American Gin and other liquors sold by Davos Brands LLC.
So of course when you’re dealing with Ryan, you’re gonna get snarky. He wrote a jaw-dropping and hilarious ‘out of office’ email calling out George Clooney, his wife, Dwayne Johnson, Betty White, AMC Theaters, Total Wine, and TGI Friday’s.
He wrote,“Thanks for your email. I am currently out of the office but will still be very hard at work selling Aviation Gin. For quite a long time, it seems. In related news, I just learned what an ‘earn out’ is… And I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f–k themselves in the last 24 hours.My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an ‘earn out’… so… turns out I’m not as George Clooney as I thought.”
The George Clooney reference is most likely in relation to Casamigos, a tequila which was co-founded in 2013. Diageo Plc acquired Casamigos for $1 billion in 2017. Ryan ended his e-mail with, ”The point is, to those listed below, I’m sorry… and I’ll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance.”
His signature even read, “Owner?” Of Aviation American Gin.
