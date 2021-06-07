Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters Inspired Him To Talk About His Struggle With Anxiety

Ryan Reynolds first spoke publicly about his struggle with anxiety three years ago, but now being a dad of three daughters, he feels it’s important more than ever. While promoting his latest movie on “Entertainment Tonight”, he touched on why he is talking more about his issue with anxiety.
Ryan Reynolds is trying to be the best role model for his daughters. https://t.co/cvyzba8usk
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 5, 2021
His three daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 20 months encouraged him to post his message in the first place.
“Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it’s like to be sad and model what it’s like to be anxious, or angry. That there’s space for all these things,” “The home that I grew in, that wasn’t modeled for me really. And that’s not to say that my parents were neglectful, but they come from a different generation.”
He hopes it will inspire others to talk about their mental health struggles. “I know that when I felt at the absolute bottom it’s usually been because I felt like I was alone in something I was feeling,” he explained. “So I think when people talk about it, I don’t necessarily dwell on it or lament on it, but I think it’s important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of sets other people free.”
