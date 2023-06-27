99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney And Michael B. Jordan Buy Stake In A Formula 1 Team

June 27, 2023 8:27AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Alpine Formula 1 racing team is hoping for some of that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney magic. The duo has a proven track record of buying the Wrexham AFC club and elevating it from a fifth-tier team to fourth-tier.  Michael B. Jordan joined Reynolds and McElhenney’s Maximum Effort group, along with other investors, pumping in $218 million for a 24% stake in team. 

Alpine said its F1 team “will benefit” from the groups skill set including “media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising strategies”. 

MORE HERE

More about:
Alpine Formula 1
investment
Maximum Effort
Michael B. Jordan
racing
Rob Mcelhenney
Ryan Reynolds
Stake

POPULAR POSTS

1

Four Kids Rescued After Surviving Deadly Plane Crash 40 Days In the Jungle
2

A Local Casting Director Is Looking For Extras For A Movie Filming Here
3

Ed Sheeran Set A New Attendance Record With His Biggest US Audience EVER
4

Tom Holland Clarifies His Break From Acting
5

Selena Gomez Teases New Music And Hailey Bieber Fans Attack On Social Media

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE