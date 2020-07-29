Ryan Reynolds Is The Hero We Need In 2020
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Ryan Reynolds attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A few days ago, Ryan Reynolds heard the story of a stolen backpack. That backpack contained a teddy bear which featured a recording of Mara Soriano’s mom’s voice — who died last June after a battle with cancer at 53.
Ryan offered $5000 for its safe return. Well, there’s a happy update.
Two men returned the bear to the CBC newsroom lobby. It was the happy ending we all needed!