Ryan Reynolds Is The Hero We Need In 2020

Jul 29, 2020 @ 9:06am
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Ryan Reynolds attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A few days ago, Ryan Reynolds heard the story of a stolen backpack.  That backpack contained a teddy bear which featured a recording of Mara Soriano’s mom’s voice — who died last June after a battle with cancer at 53.

Ryan offered $5000 for its safe return.  Well, there’s a happy update.

Two men returned the bear to the CBC newsroom lobby. It was the happy ending we all needed!

