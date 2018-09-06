Ryan Reynolds is Now Feuding with Paddington Bear (NSFW)

STOP! You’re about to read NSFW language thanks to our favorite foul-mouthed Ryan Reynolds! Behold the Twitter feud between Ryan Reynolds and Paddington Bear… (Did I really just write that?)
So honored by all the @peopleschoice noms. Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your fucking back, Paddington.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 5, 2018
“Language, Mr Reynolds, language”. #hardstare #paddington2
— Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) September 6, 2018
He thinks he’s being cute and funny. But he shouldn’t mess with Paddington like that.
— CarpenterSound (@carpentrsound41) September 5, 2018
— Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 6, 2018