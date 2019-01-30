Ryan Reynolds Is Doing Another RomCom!!!!

He hasn’t done one since The Proposal with Sandra Bullock, but Ryan Reynolds has signed on to star in Shotgun Wedding!

Slated to shoot this summer, it’s an action rom-com will follow a couple whose extravagant destination wedding is taken over by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they wanted to get married in the first place. They are still casting the female lead and other roles.

BTW…these bloopers are hilarious!

Also another reason why he is THE BEST. Found this nugget hiding on YouTube. LOLOLOLOLOL

