Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Interview’s His Wife’s Love Interest

August 7, 2024 8:05AM EDT
WARNING: LANGUAGE

Blake Lively stars in “It Ends with Us” opposite Brandon Sklenar, so on the press junket…Ryan Reynolds pops in to interview Sklenar. As does his mom, Tammy, and Hugh Jackman. Of course, there’s profanity (even from Tammy’s mouth!) and super inappropriate subject matter (meth jokes). But you expect that by now right??

During a REAL interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lively admits her hubby wrote a key rooftop scene for the movie and that he has a hand in everything she works on.

“It Ends With Us” is in theaters this Friday.

