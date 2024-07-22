Ryan Reynolds Had to Meet with Madonna for “Deadpool and Wolverine”

Source: YouTube

The soundtrack to “Deadpool and Wolverine” includes Madonna’s “Like a Prayer“. But Ryan Reynolds had to meet with Madonna PERSONALLY to get her permission. He says, quote, “Madonna doesn’t just license the song, and particularly that song has not been licensed.

“So it was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it . . . We went over and met with her and showed her how it was being used and where and why.”

Not only did Madonna give them the song, but she also gave them a note about how to make that particular scene better . . . and they used it. Reynolds says her idea was, quote, “spot-on and right.”