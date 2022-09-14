99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ryan Reynolds Got A Colonoscopy On Camera

September 14, 2022 6:29AM EDT
Ryan Reynolds and buddy Rob McElhenney both bought the Welsh Wrexham soccer club and filmed a series about that whole process. At some point, they made a bet that if Rob could learn to speak Welsh, Ryan would get a colonoscopy on camera.

 

Here we are friends. He is the age that screenings should start…and it shines a light on screening for colon cancer.  Spoiler alert: it might have saved his life!! Also…Rob got one too. He was hysterical after anesthesia!

