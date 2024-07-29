99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Baby #4 With Blake Lively Is A Boy

July 29, 2024 2:12PM EDT
SANTA MONICA, CA – DECEMBER 11: Actor Ryan Reynolds attends The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It’s confirmed. Finally. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s fourth-born child they welcomed back in February was their first little boy. He joined sisters James (9), Inez (7), and Betty (4). People Magazine confirms the baby’s name is Olin.

Ryan recently shared a video about a Deadpool fan, John, who lost his son, Jake. The two talk about John’s resilience and carrying the weight of mental health struggles after losing a child. That’s when Ryan reveals what we now know about his family structure, “I want to share with you that I too have a son and that if … boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

We’re not crying. YOU’re crying.

