Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth And More Read To You
Taika Waititi is leading a celebrity read-along of Roald Dahl’s novel “James and the Giant Peach” and they’re raising money for Partners in Health, a medical and social justice organisation fighting COVID-19.
Stars taking part include Meryl Streep, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Ryan Reynolds, Mindy Kaling, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lupita Nyong’o, Billy Porter and Sarah Paulson, all reading and performing characters in the story from their homes.