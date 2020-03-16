      Breaking News
Ryan Reynolds’ Cell Phone Company Giving Away Free Service

Mar 16, 2020 @ 3:22pm
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Ryan Reynolds attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

If you didn’t know Ryan Reynolds has a cell phone company and that company has opted to give its customers free service for the next month.

It’s called Mint Mobile, and he went on Twitter to say they are providing free service for new and existing customers starting today.

To get the free service make sure you have the most recent update of the app, then go to account and tap “buy more data” and then you can add data in 3GB increments.

MORE HERE

 

 

