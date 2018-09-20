Ryan Reynolds Calmly Interviewed Amid Explosions

Ryan Reynolds attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Ryan Reynolds was interviewed on the set of the new Netflix action movie 6 Underground and he kept his cool while cars crashed and exploded behind him.

It’s impressive how funny Ryan Reynolds can be. But I think what’s even more impressive is how calm he can be during high stress situations. For example, during a recent interview when he was asked what it’s like working with Michael Bay, Reynolds didn’t seem to even notice the chaos and destruction taking place behind him.

To add the icing to the cake during the interview, here’s what Ryan said that you may have missed.

Best part about shooting with Michael Bay? I don’t know, a lot of people would say the action. But for me it’s the stillness, you know? The quiet moments.

Michael Bay as you know is the famed director of the Transformers movies. He’s also the director who’s movies are famous (notorious?) for their over the top action sequences that usually involve an absurd amount of explosions and destruction.