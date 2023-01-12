Ryan Reynolds Asks Academy To Vote For Hugh Jackman…Sort Of
January 12, 2023 11:29AM EST
Oh it’s Ryan’s turn. In their neverending love/hate relationship (all love), Ryan Reynolds is responding to Hugh Jackman’s plea with Academy members NOT to vote for Ryan’s song from “Spirited” for an Oscar for Best Original Song. He said it would make the next year of his life shooting two movies with Ryan unbearable.
Ryan seems to take the high road in his rebuttal…until he thinks the camera is off. LOLOL
View this post on Instagram
More about: