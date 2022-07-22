Ryan Reynolds Argues There Should Be More Disney Movies Rated-R

The Marvel superhero movies Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan, are available on Disney+ as of today. The additions mark a major turning point for Disney+, as they will be the first R-rated movies available on the otherwise (mostly) family-friendly service.
The news also comes shortly after Disney announced in March that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist and The Defenders would land on Disney+ after leaving their original Netflix home. The streamer also added the ABC series Agents Of SHIELD. All the shows became available on March 16th. On Netflix, Daredevil and Punisher had TV-MA ratings, meaning they were not suitable for viewers under 17.
Disney also said “subscribers are invited to revisit their parental controls settings to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.” Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds tweeted an argument that there are other Disney movies that should get an R-rating because of “irreversible trauma”.
We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma. pic.twitter.com/FoIbiwKhiG
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 21, 2022
