      Weather Alert

Ryan Reynolds Argues There Should Be More Disney Movies Rated-R

Jul 22, 2022 @ 6:34am

The Marvel superhero movies Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan, are available on Disney+ as of today. The additions mark a major turning point for Disney+, as they will be the first R-rated movies available on the otherwise (mostly) family-friendly service.

The news also comes shortly after Disney announced in March that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist and The Defenders would land on Disney+ after leaving their original Netflix home. The streamer also added the ABC series Agents Of SHIELD. All the shows became available on March 16th. On Netflix, Daredevil and Punisher had TV-MA ratings, meaning they were not suitable for viewers under 17.

Disney also said “subscribers are invited to revisit their parental controls settings to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.” Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds tweeted an argument that there are other Disney movies that should get an R-rating because of  “irreversible trauma”.

TAGS
Deadpool Disney Logan Rated R Ryan Reynolds
POPULAR POSTS
Meet Mr. And Mrs. Ben Affleck!
Louisville Slugger Field Needs Your Votes
The Weeknd Flies Disappointed Young Fan To Concert
Strangers Celebrate An 8-Year-Old Who Lost Her Mom
Teddy Bridgewater Calling On NFL Players To Be Better Role Models
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On