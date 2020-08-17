      Weather Alert

Ryan Reynolds And Seth Rogan Tell Canadian Kids To Stop Having Parties

Aug 17, 2020 @ 7:32am
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Ryan Reynolds attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds are telling young people to stay home and not spread COVID-19. British Columbia government asked them to tell kids to cut out the partying.

Rogen tweeted: 

 

Reynolds made a plea to not kill his mom, tweeting a tongue-in-cheek “voicemail” he left for John Horgan.

