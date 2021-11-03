Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Watch Their First Soccer Match As Owners…And They Lost

If you didn’t know, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney from “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” bought the Wrexham soccer team and they are documenting their experience.
They just visited the club’s stadium for the first time for their first game, met fans and posed for photos outside the gate and had a ball! Except…they didn’t get the win. At one point, Reynolds laid down on the turf while McElhenney surveyed the terraces. Both also took selfies with each other. Reynolds and McElhenney were flanked by a film crew at the game, which is part of an all-access documentary, focusing on their ownership of the club.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson, who was appointed in July, said of coaching under the actors, “It’s certainly different having Hollywood owners. “But taking their status in Hollywood away, it is their genuine determination to make a mark in this football club and the area that really appeals to me.”
