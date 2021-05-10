Ryan Reynolds and Dax Shepard Post NSFW Mother’s Day Tributes to Blake Lively and Kristen Bell
Mother’s Day was yesterday and people celebrated their moms/ grandmas/ wives accordingly. Including Ryan Reynolds and Dax Shepard who posted gushing posts about their famous wives, but of course, they also left in some funny NSFW anecdotes.
First up, Ryan’s post to Blake Lively.
Dax Shepard shared an adoring post on Instagram from his beloved Kristen Bell featuring some naked yoga poses in the backyard…