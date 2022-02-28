      Weather Alert

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Will Match $1 Million In Donations For Misplaced Ukrainians

Feb 28, 2022 @ 6:56am

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are urging fans to donate by offering to match $1 million in aid to displaced Ukrainians. As of Sunday, roughly 368,000 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in neighboring countries and the number is rising.  Both Reynolds and Lively tweeted their promise to match donations made to USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

 

