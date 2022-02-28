Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Will Match $1 Million In Donations For Misplaced Ukrainians

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are urging fans to donate by offering to match $1 million in aid to displaced Ukrainians. As of Sunday, roughly 368,000 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in neighboring countries and the number is rising. Both Reynolds and Lively tweeted their promise to match donations made to USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Right now, the crisis in Ukraine is forcing families to flee their homes.
Please make a donation today to send lifesaving aid to displaced Ukrainians, and @VancityReynolds & @blakelively will match your gift $1-for-$1 up to $1,000,000.https://t.co/1CHpm9CqUl
— USA for UNHCR (@UNRefugeeAgency) February 26, 2022
In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022
.@VancityReynolds & I are doubling every $donated to @UNRefugeeAgency up to $1,000,000 click below if you can join us @UNRefugeeAgency is on the ground providing lifesaving aid, & working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for the 50,000+ who were just forced to flee https://t.co/EbmrMTDzxh
— Blake Lively (@blakelively) February 26, 2022
