Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Fangirl At Taylor Swift’s Concert

Um…Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively fangirling at Taylor Swift’s concert is ADORABLE.

BLAKE AND RYAN ARE SO CUTE REACTING TO GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/iEWlxSL4Xd — “SOFIAAAAAAAA” 🐍 (@avocadoswifts) July 29, 2018

It’s date night at Taylor’s show in Foxborough, Massachusetts! In case you don’t know the backstory, their daughter is featured at the beginning of Taylor’s song, “Gorgeous”…and that is why they get so excited!!

gigi hadid, ryan reynolds, and blake lively just strolled in and we are ten feet away from them i am so blessed pic.twitter.com/1F0vtki2gx — sol ☀️ (@thruthedoorwyou) July 29, 2018

THIS IS THE BEST VIDEO EVER. When you have two idols that’s nothing better than seeing them support each other. Ryan Reynolds clapping his hands, Blake Lively dancing next to Gigi Hadid. That’s nothing better I could ever ask for. I STAN BLAKE LIVELY AND TAYLOR SWIFT 💓 pic.twitter.com/pXKpXb48hy — Bru ♡ (@theswiftroom) July 29, 2018

OMG BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS ARE THE CUTEST COUPLE EVER pic.twitter.com/BdELVEyWvN — Bru ♡ (@theswiftroom) July 29, 2018

Blake, Ryan and Gigi Hadid leaving #repTourFoxborough tonight. pic.twitter.com/spI2m42f74 — Blake Lively News (@blakelivelyf) July 29, 2018

Like…CUTEST DANG COUPLE EVERRRRRR.

