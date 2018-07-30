Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Fangirl At Taylor Swift’s Concert
By Kelly K
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 12:12 PM

Um…Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively fangirling at Taylor Swift’s concert is ADORABLE.

It’s date night at Taylor’s show in Foxborough, Massachusetts! In case you don’t know the backstory, their daughter is featured at the beginning of Taylor’s song, “Gorgeous”…and that is why they get so excited!!

Like…CUTEST DANG COUPLE EVERRRRRR.

 

