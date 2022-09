Blake Lively couldn’t hide the news any longer on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City. The 35-year-old-old mom-to-be revealed she’s expecting baby #4 with husband Ryan Reynolds. They share three daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

She said, “I just like to create,” “Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

