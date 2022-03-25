Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate Money For Safe Water

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively gave $500K to Canadian charity Water First Education & Training Inc., which trains Indigenous youth and young adults in bringing safe water to their communities.
Canada’s home to 20% of earth’s freshwater. There’s no acceptable reason Indigenous communities don’t have access to clean, safe water.💧Check out @waterfirstngo https://t.co/0N5Y6PUO9q
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2022
Ryan said in a statement: “Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right. Canada is home to over 20 percent of the planet’s freshwater — an abundance that’s envied around the world. There’s absolutely no reason indigenous communities should not have access to safe, clean water…”
