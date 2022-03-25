      Weather Alert

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate Money For Safe Water

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively gave $500K to Canadian charity Water First Education & Training Inc., which trains Indigenous youth and young adults in bringing safe water to their communities.

Ryan said in a statement: “Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right. Canada is home to over 20 percent of the planet’s freshwater — an abundance that’s envied around the world. There’s absolutely no reason indigenous communities should not have access to safe, clean water…” 

 

TAGS
Blake Lively canada donation Ryan Reynolds safe water
