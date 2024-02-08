99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ryan Gosling Says “I Ken Do It” To Performing At The Oscars

February 8, 2024 9:37AM EST
But…they haven’t asked yet.

How iconic would it be though to see Gosling channeling his “Kenergy” on stage at the Oscars!!??  It’s nominated and Gosling says he’s open to performing…but it’s getting down to the wire and they haven’t asked yet. The show is Sunday March 10th. “I’m Just Ken” is up for Best Original Song and Gosling is up for Best Supporting Actor.

SO SOMEBODY MAKE THAT CALL BECAUSE THIS NEEDS TO HAPPEN.

