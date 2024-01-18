99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ryan Gosling Gushes On “The Girl Of My Dreams”

January 18, 2024 9:25AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have largely kept their relationship private as parents to two daughters, ages 9 and 7. But while accepting an award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he took a moment to gush on his lady. He said “movies have made my life a dream” and he was able to “meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes.”

They met on the set of the 2012 movie “A Place Beyond The Pines”, about which Gosling said was “the greatest experience making a film.”

For her part, she posted a GIF of her man looking shocked winning a Critics Choice Award saying, “I love him!”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

More about:
Eva Mendes
girl of my dreams
gushing
Ryan Gosling
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
speech

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For New Calvin Klein Ad
3

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds
4

Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Revealed
5

New Artist Spotlight: Natalie Graham

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE