Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie Will Reboot “Ocean’s 11” Series

August 22, 2022 7:37AM EDT
They are currently playing Barbie and Ken in an upcoming live action “Barbie” movie, and now Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will breathe fresh air into the “Ocean’s 11” series.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the prequel story is expected to take place in 1960s Europe, far away from Las Vegas, where the 1960 original and the George Clooney-fronted trilogy of the early 2000s were based. (Ocean’s 8, with an all-woman heist crew led by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, set its action in New York City.)

It will be awhile before you could see anything as they are looking at a Spring 2023 production start date. Their Barbie movie is slated to open next summer, on July 21st of 2023.

