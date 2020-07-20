Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans Set to Star in Netflix’s Biggest Film Ever
SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Actor Ryan Gosling attends 'First Man' photocall during 66th San Sebastian Film Festival on September 24, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Thank you Netflix for some HAPPY news. Heart throbs Ryan Gosling AND Chris Evans will be starring together in the biggest budget Netflix film to date, “The Gray Man”.
The Russo brothers will be directing it with a budget over $200 million dollars. The Russo brothers are behind the top grossing film of all time, Avengers: End Game. The goal is to launch a James Bond-level franchise. The Gray Man is based off a series of top selling novels about a freelance assassin and former CIA operative.