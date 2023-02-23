99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Rust” Production Will Finish At Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana

February 23, 2023 8:21AM EST
Share

Rust will be completed in the spring with Alec Baldwin still the star, but it moves from New Mexico to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.  Baldwin still is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Production was about halfway completed when Hutchins was killed. Baldwin and the Rust armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, will be arraigned on Friday remotely in court in Santa Fe. Gutierrez Reed is no longer a part of the production. Filmmakers are choosing to make a documentary about finishing the film and about Hutchins’ life.

More about:
Alec Baldwin
Halyna Hutchins
production
Rust
Yellowstone Film Ranch

POPULAR POSTS

1

Domino's Grandma Gets To Retire After Taking A Spill On A Porch
2

What We Know About Rihanna's Halftime Show
3

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Welcome Baby #4!
4

WATCH: These Grandmas Adorably Lose Their Minds Over Pregnancy News
5

You Laugh You Lose: Lactaters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE