Russia Launches Attack On Ukraine

Feb 24, 2022 @ 6:19am

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine last night.   Here’s what you need to know: Vladimir Putin gave a televised speech announcing a, quote, “special military operation” in Ukraine, and warned the world not to intervene.  According to U.S. officials, Russia then launched a full-scale, “unprovoked” attack on multiple fronts across Ukraine, from Russia and from Belarus.

  Officials from the U.S. and NATO planned to meet today to coordinate a deeper response. Russia claimed it was only targeting Ukrainian Air Force bases and other military assets, not civilians.  Meanwhile, Putin says they just want to “demilitarize,” not occupy the country.

