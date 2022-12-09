99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Rush Hour 4” Might Happen

December 9, 2022 9:23AM EST
Jackie Chan spilled some tea that he’s in talks for a Rush Hour 4. He was at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, talking about his 60-year career and upcoming projects.

Fun fact: he started off earning 80 cents a day as a stuntman and that’s how he met Bruce Lee, who hit Jackie during a staged fight. And when Lee, died Chan was groomed to take over…but Jackie pointed out how they were different. “I said: I am not Bruce Lee. So, if Bruce kicked high; I kick low. Bruce fights like this. I do it the opposite. That’s Jackie Chan. I just do myself.”

And he also thought the first “Rush Hour” would flop.  “I got a phone call. Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker call me from New York. They’re crazy. We were $70 million in the first weekend. For me, I don’t know how to count.” Then he tossed out this nugget: “We’re talking about ‘Rush Hour 4’ right now.” 

