Running “Banana Man” Spreading Joy As He Jogs

Source: YouTube

Matt Drol lives in Cleveland and is known as “Banana Man”… not because he just loves to eat bananas, but because he WEARS bananas. Costumes…that is. Lots of them…some even customized!

He’s got 25 banana costumes…one for every holiday. He started it to boost his mood, but then realized he was making others smile too! Anytime he takes a run in the neighborhood or competing in a race, he’s decked out in his costume!